New school year begins for Prince George’s County students

The Brief Students returned as the new school year began Tuesday. Forward by Design focuses on accelerating achievement in mathematics and literacy. PGCPS opened two new elementary schools on the first day.



Students returned to classrooms across Prince George’s County as the new school year began Tuesday.

What we know:

School officials say the district is focused on accelerating student achievement, strengthening staff development, expanding access to advanced programs and deepening community partnerships.

With the launch of Forward by Design: Acceleration 2029, an initiative aimed at boosting achievement in mathematics and literacy, PGCPS enters the 2026–27 school year with encouraging academic momentum and a clear plan for continued progress.

The district is also opening two new elementary schools on the first day: Margaret Brent Elementary School in New Carrollton and Templeton Elementary School in Riverdale Park.

More PGCPS new school year information online.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The first day of class at new school Margaret Brent Elementary School in New Carrollton.