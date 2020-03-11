Montgomery County police searching for missing Germantown man who has Down syndrome

article

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Germantown man who has Down syndrome.

Joseph Moubarek, 23, was last seen by family leaving his Winding Creek Way home on foot Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m.

Police describe Moubarek as 5'2" tall and around 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket and tan pants. Moubarek may be carrying a blue bag with the word "Urbana" written on it.

Moubarek is known to use public transportation as police say he has previously been located in Washington, D.C.

If you have any information regarding Moubarek's whereabouts, contact the police at 301-279-8000.