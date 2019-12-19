Montgomery County police searching for missing Gaithersburg teen

article

Police in Montgomery County are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Gaithersburg.

Eimy Henriquez was last seen on Friday, Dec. 13 at around 9 p.m. when she was leaving her Trafalgar Square home on foot.

Police describe Eimy as 5'1" tall and around 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde and dark brown hair.

If you information on Eimy's whereabouts, contact police at 301-279-8000 or 240-773-5400.