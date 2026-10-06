Montgomery County police drones assist in locating missing girls, arresting burglary suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. - The Montgomery County Police Department’s drone unit helped locate two missing girls with autism and assisted in capturing a suspected burglar during separate incidents last month.
According to police, the department’s Drone as First Responder (DFR) program provided air support on Sept. 21 around 11:20 a.m. in Silver Spring. Aerial footage captured the search for the two young girls, who were successfully located and reunited with their mother.
Two days later, on Sept. 23, a police drone captured footage of an apparent burglary in progress at a home on Enid Drive in Potomac. Images released by authorities show a man entering the residence through a window before exiting and attempting to flee in a vehicle. Subsequent video showed officers placing the suspect in handcuffs.
The DFR program operates by deploying unmanned aircraft to deliver support for 911 calls.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Police.