Authorities are searching for a missing Montgomery County police dog last seen early Friday morning in the White Oak area.

Loki, a Belgian Malinois, is black and tan and was wearing a collar that says, 'Police.'

Montgomery County police dog reported missing (Montgomery County Department of Police)

He was last seen around 3 a.m. Friday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Jackson Road.

Police advise that if you see him – call 911 immediately. They say do not approach him, chase him or call him to you.