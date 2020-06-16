Montgomery County Police Department implements new police intervention policy

Amid a growing call for police reform the Montgomery County Police Department took the initiative to implement some changes of its own.

As of Thursday, the department implemented its new policy regarding police intervention. An officer is now required to intervene whenever they alder another officer using inappropriate or unnecessary force.

Police Chief Marcus Jones says the police change has been in the works for Lindt a year but has since been expedited.

Last summer, then 32-year-old office Kevin Morris was arrested and charged after video emerged showing him kneeing the back of a handcuffed suspect.

