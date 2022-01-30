Montgomery County Police ask for help identifying synagogue burglary suspect

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department are asking for the public's help investigating a burglary in Rockville.

They have released these photos in hopes that someone can identify the suspect.

Police say in the early morning hours of January 20, the suspect broke into the B’nai Israel Congregation located in the 6300 block of Montrose Road.

Once inside, he went inside an office and stole some items. The suspect fled the scene in a white Transit or Sprinter-style van.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Anyone who may know the suspect, or have information on this case is asked to call Montgomery County Police at 240-773-6084.