Montgomery County mother, infant reported missing since Tuesday, police say

Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help finding a missing mother and infant from Silver Spring.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, 26-year-old Danielle Vines and her 8-month-old infant Christian Wilson were last seen on Tuesday, August 16 in Prince George's County.

Investigators say Vines is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green tank top and gray pants.

Wilson is approximately 20 pounds and was last seen with his mother, wearing a blue onesie.

MCPD says family are concerned about the mother and child's welfare.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 301-279-8000 or 301-773-6884.