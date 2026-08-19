Montgomery County leaders blast school district over $55 million artificial turf plan

The Brief Montgomery County leaders are pushing back against the school district's plan to convert more fields to artificial turf. The $55 million plan comes as the district faces budget cuts. County leaders and advocates argue the district should prioritize upgrades to indoor facilities.



A growing "turf war" in Montgomery County has pitted local leadership against the school district, with County Executive Marc Elrich slamming Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) for prioritizing artificial turf over natural grass fields.

What we know:

Elrich, alongside experts, parents, and student-athletes, argues that natural grass is a safer, more environmentally friendly option.

Pointing to growing pushback against synthetic surfaces in professional sports, Elrich noted that elite NFL athletes with millions of dollars at stake are demanding natural grass.

MCPS began converting grass fields to artificial turf a decade ago and currently maintains turf at 12 high schools, one middle school, and two elementary schools. However, the district plans to convert all remaining school fields to artificial turf over the next six years. The project comes with an estimated price tag of up to $55 million.

What they're saying:

Critics argue the heavy expenditure comes at a time when the county faces significant budget challenges.

MCPS parent Hannah Donart, an environmental and public health scientist affiliated with the group "Real Grass for Healthy Kids," pointed out the drastic price difference for upcoming projects.

According to Donart, MCPS plans to convert four fields this year, including one at Poolesville High School which is expected to cost $3.65 million. Redoing the existing grass field instead would cost less than $1 million.

Donart emphasized that money should be directed toward indoor issues where students spend most of their time.

"We're in a budget crisis. We're cutting funding; $750 million HVAC backlog; mold growing in classrooms; we have water fountains testing positive for lead. We need to spend our resources elsewhere, where kids spend the majority of their time indoors," Donart said.

Elrich similarly noted that spending funds on synthetic turf during a budget pinch is a serious mistake when those resources belong in the classroom.

MCPS responds

MCPS said they could not accommodate FOX 5 for an interview Wednesday, but shared a statement defending its plan:

"MCPS remains committed to maintaining high-quality playing surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields. Artificial turf offers far greater durability and access than natural grass, making it ideal for high-use areas such as high school stadiums."

The school district said it will move forward with installations as planned, citing lower long-term maintenance costs and an even, equitable playing surface for all students.