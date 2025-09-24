Montgomery County to install 216 new traffic cameras for speed, red-light violations

article

The Brief Montgomery County to install 140 speed cameras and 76 red-light cameras. The expansion is part of the Vision Zero plan to reduce crashes. Installation begins in October, targeting high-risk areas.



In a bold move to enhance safety and reduce traffic-related incidents, Montgomery County officials are rolling out a significant expansion of traffic enforcement cameras that will soon be a prominent feature on roads throughout the area.

Traffic camera expansion for safety

What we know:

County officials have partnered with Vitronic, a global leader in traffic enforcement, to install 140 new speed cameras and 76 red-light cameras. The initiative targets high-risk areas known for speeding and crashes, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The new cameras will include more than 55 roadside deployable units. Fixed pole cameras will be placed in school zones, while red-light cameras will monitor busy intersections.

Reducing crashes through Vision Zero

By the numbers:

Since the introduction of traffic enforcement cameras, Montgomery County has seen an 11% reduction in serious and fatal crashes. The Vision Zero plan aims to eliminate life-threatening collisions by 2030.

The county's new legislation includes a graduated fine system for speed violations. This expansion will focus on the High Injury Network, roads with the highest rates of severe collisions.

What we don't know:

Specific locations for the new cameras have not been disclosed.

Details on the graduated fine system are pending an announcement at the upcoming press conference.