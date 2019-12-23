Montgomery County couple who suffered burns in deadly volcanic eruption facing long recovery

article

A Montgomery County couple who suffered burns in the deadly volcanic eruption in New Zealand face a long recovery.

Rick and Ivy Reed of Gaithersburg took a cruise to New Zealand and ended up on White Island when the volcano erupted on December 9.

The couple suffered third and fourth degree burns.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help them with their medical bills, according to WTOP.