Montgomery County Council will vote to ease stay-at-home restrictions Friday

The Montgomery County Council will hold a public hearing on Friday afternoon where they plan to vote on a resolution to ease some of the county's stay-at-home restrictions.

On Thursday, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich signed an executive order to begin a phased reopening on June 1.

Elrich and other officials were greeted with slurs and boos Thursday afternoon as they revealed details on the much-anticipated phase one reopening.

With raucous members of those in the crowd shouting accusations, including “dictator” and “fascist,” Elrich announced Montgomery County will begin the process June 1 - with restrictions comparable to phase one state guidelines in place.

"During the state of emergency related to COVID-19, the public will not be physically present in the Council Hearing Room for public hearings. The public can participate in the process by providing written, audio, and video testimony on the Council’s website," according to a news release.

The hearing will happen at 1 p.m.