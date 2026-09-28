Montgomery County Council president wants to keep police chief search local

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The Brief The president of the Montgomery County Council says she does not want to look outside the county for a new police chief. The search comes after the previous chief stepped down following an inspector general investigation. Darren Franke serves as the county's acting police chief.



The president of the Montgomery County Council said she does not want to search outside of the county for a new police chief.

What we know:

"We're top-notch, and I mean it, in the nation, so why do you need to go somewhere else," asked Council President Natali Fani-González.

The search for a new chief comes after Marc Yamada stepped down following a watchdog report that found he had issues with timecards and lied to investigators.

Yamada resigned following the county inspector general's investigation into misconduct allegations. The investigation found that Yamada failed to record leave for a nearly two-year period and that he was involved in choosing his relative to attend a work conference.

READ MORE | Montgomery County police chief Marc Yamada resigns following misconduct investigation

County Executive Marc Elrich said he requested Yamada's resignation following the findings of the investigation.

"Trust is paramount in our service to the public and those in high-level positions must always uphold the highest standards. Therefore, appropriate action has been taken," Elrich’s office said in a statement.

Darren Franke was appointed as acting police chief of Maryland's largest county.

"I am so glad that we have a strong police department in Montgomery County. I think it's one of the top in the nation, and we're going to have an acting chief right away: Chief Darren Franke, who I think is going to do a great job until the county executive sends a nomination to the council to accept," said Fani-González.