Montgomery County council candidate resumes campaign following sexual harassment allegations

An at-large candidate in the Montgomery County primary elections is resuming her campaign after pausing it amid sexual harassment allegations.

When Brandy Brooks first announced she would be suspending her campaign for two weeks back on April 13th, the 45-year-old progressive council candidate noted a staffer had come forward to report a hostile work environment allegedly created by her.

Brooks said there was a mediated agreement. The anonymous staffer told the Washington Post, that Brook's harassment lasted for six months.

Text messages were mentioned claiming Brooks pressured that person to have an intimate relationship with her.

The responses are pretty significant.

On Wednesday the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) announced the group had pulled its endorsement.

Part of a press release read: "The unanimous rescission of Ms. Brooks’ endorsement by our members was not a vote taken lightly: however, considering credible allegations of a hostile workplace and sexual misconduct against Ms. Brooks, MCEA can no longer support her campaign. MCEA’s thoughts are with the victim, and we hope that restorative practices are truly utilized to make the victim whole again. We will have no further comments about this disappointing situation, and instead will focus on electing our endorsed candidates."

The MCEA endorsed County Council President Gabe Albornoz.

Brooks declined to interview with FOX 5 on Thursday.

On her campaign website, she posted a message on April 28th talking about her commitment to changing policy in Montgomery County.

Brooks also noted terminating her campaign would impact her staff, the many volunteers, and Montgomery County taxpayers who are funding her campaign through the public election funds.

Public Campaign Financing is a program where the county matches small-dollar donations to help prevent influence from large dollar campaign donations.

County records show as of April 30th, Brooks received nearly $173 000.

Jared DeMarinis with the State Board of Elections says if Brooks were to withdraw, she’d have to pay that money back within 30 days with interest.

"Now that she is going to remain on the ballot, she can stop seeking any funds and spending funds, that’s within her right to do so. At the end of the primary election, if she doesn’t continue onto the general, she would have to repay whatever remaining money is left in her campaign because she is technically still an active candidate under the law," said DeMarinis, the State Board of Elections’ Director of Candidacy and Campaign Finance.

The Montgomery County primary is scheduled for July 19th this year.