Montgomery County Board of Education approves LGBTQ history course, votes on how to issue grades

The Montgomery County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to allow a new course on LGBTQ history in schools.

Richard Montgomery High School sophomore Uma Fox is helping educators write the curriculum. It will be an elective course.

Meanwhile, we now know how Montgomery County Public Schools will grade for the final quarter of this school year with students learning remotely.

The Board of Education voted to allow high school students the choice of receiving a "pass" or a letter grade higher than what they earned the previous marking period.

