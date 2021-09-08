Montgomery County apartment fire leaves several injured and others displaced

Several people were injured and some residents were displaced after a fire at a Montgomery County apartment building.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The two-alarm fire was reported Tuesday night around 10 p.m. at the Grand Bel II Condos in Aspen Hill.

Officials say fire was spotted in a top floor apartment of the four-level complex when they arrived. Emergency crews transported two people to the hospital and firefighters assisted several residents out of the building.