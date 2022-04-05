Montgomery County apartment fire caused by scooter charger, officials say

A fire at a Montgomery County apartment complex that displaced two adults and one child was started after a scooter charger overheated, according to officials.

PHOTO: Montgomery County Fire & Rescue

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Firefighters responded to the 5000 block of Bradley Blvd. near Arlington Road around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday after a fire was reported with smoke showing in a three-story residential apartment building.

PHOTO: Montgomery County Fire & Rescue

Officials determined the fire was on the third floor and was caused by an overheated lithium ion battery that was charging a scooter.

PHOTO: Montgomery County Fire & Rescue

A child was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two adults and one child have been displaced from the apartment of origin. The Red Cross is assisting.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Officials say the fire caused $150,000 in damages.