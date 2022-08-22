Montgomery Co. holds first monkeypox town hall

Montgomery County held its first monkeypox town hall Monday night to provide an update to residents on the county's response to the disease.

Health leaders say they recently asked for an additional 2,000 doses of the vaccine, but it's not clear how many they'll actually receive.

DC Health implements new intradermal monkeypox vaccination strategy; What that means for residents

In the meantime, the county is working on a monkeypox data dashboard similar to their COVID-19 dashboard. Dr. James Bridgers, Montgomery County's acting chief health officer, said during the virtual meeting that case demographics, the number of vaccines administered, current risk profiles and local positive transmission data should be available on the MPX portal and the county's portal "sometime next week."

The county has also created a monkeypox helpline locals can call with any questions or concerns related to the disease. The number is 240-777-1555.

