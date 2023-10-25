Montgomery Co. elementary students find gun in trash can on school grounds: principal

School officials say a group of Montgomery County elementary school students found a gun in a trash can on school grounds in Silver Spring.

In a letter to the Fairland Elementary School community, Principal Dr. Lakeisha Lashley said the students found the gun during recess earlier this week and reported it to school staff.

Montgomery County Police confiscated the firearm. No injuries were reported.

"I want to assure you that I take this incident very seriously, as the safety of all our student and staff is very important to me," said Lashley in part in the letter. "We are committed to maintaining a secure and nurturing environment where all students can thrive academically and socially. I will continue to work closely with Montgomery County Police and our security personnel as they investigate and support is with this incident."

Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened just across the street from the school campus. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Monday in the 14300 block of Fairdale Road. Police say one person was killed and two others were injured.

It is unclear if the recovered weapon and the deadly shooting are related.