Monkeypox cases continue to rise across the DMV

Health officials have reported nearly 100 Monkeypox cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

But the alarming increase in cases isn't just happening in this area. Doctors across the world are concerned about the outbreak.

Globally, there has been a 77% weekly increase in the number of lab-confirmed Monkeypox cases.

As of Friday, D.C. has reported 64 cases, which is up significantly from the seven cases reported just two week ago.

Maryland has reported 15 cases, while Virginia has 18, according to the CDC.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, says we're behind the eight ball on managing the disease. He says it's likely been spreading for several months without people knowing, masking itself as a sexually transmitted infection.

"We need to control this outbreak even if it's not a threat to the general public because the longer it spreads, the worse it is for everybody," Dr. Adalja said. "The fact it's in a specific social network maybe insulates the general public from that risk, but it doesn’t lessen the need to get a handle on it.

The Department of Health and Human Services has ordered another two-and-a-half million doses of the vaccine.

Those are expected to be available later this year through early 2023.