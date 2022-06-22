Presumptive Monkeypox case reported at Georgetown University

A member of the Georgetown University community has presumptively contracted Monkeypox, the school announced Wednesday.

Vice President and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Ranit Mishori sent a letter to students, staff, and faculty to inform them that the university was aware of the case and is taking necessary precautions.

Dr. Mishori stated that the school is working closely with DC Health and the University’s infectious disease experts.

"I’m writing to inform you about a presumptive case of Monkeypox in a Georgetown community member living off campus near the Main Campus," the letter reads. "The individual is currently in isolation and doing well, and we are providing support and resources. Anyone who was in recent contact with the individual and identified through contact tracing has been notified and will be monitored by the DC Department of Health (DC Health) or the University’s Public Health team."

While there have been no deaths currently linked to the Monkeypox outbreak in the United States, Georgetown also advised its students to be aware of symptoms and contact the Student Health Center if develop symptoms consistent with the disease.