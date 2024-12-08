Mother in custody after 3-month-old baby dies in Montgomery County: police

article

The mother of a three-month-old child has been taken into custody after the infant was pronounced dead at a hospital in Montgomery County Sunday, according to police.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to a home in the 7300 block of Summit Avenue in Chevy Chase around 12:15 p.m. for a report about an infant drowning.

When they arrived, they found a three-month-old victim and took the child to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The victim’s mother was taken into custody at the scene.

Officials say the baby will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to officially determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Police say a news release will be made available when they have more information.