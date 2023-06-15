Mom, 2 kids reported missing from Silver Spring

article

Police in Montgomery County are searching for a mother and her two children who went missing early Wednesday morning.

Embet Asfaw Mengistu, her 2-year-old, and her 10-month-old were last seen in the 86000 block of 16th Street in Silver Spring.

Police believe Emebet may be driving a 2018 Toyota RAV 4 with a Maryland license plate that reads 2ET5079.

Emebet is described as 5'5", 126 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Her family is concerned about her and the children.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact them.



