Mock traffic stops in Montgomery County aim to help drivers with disabilities

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Montgomery County Mock Traffic Stop

The Brief Montgomery County police held mock traffic stops for drivers with disabilities and autism. The program aims to help people know what to expect when they get pulled over. More than 70 people participated in the mock traffic stops.



Montgomery County police pulled over dozens of people on Tuesday for practice to help drivers with disabilities and autism know what to do when they see flashing lights behind them.

What we know:

Getting pulled over can be a stressful situation. Even more so if you have autism or a disability which could present as non-compliance due to lack of eye contact or ability to communicate clearly.

"If they can't make eye contact, or maybe they're under stress or crisis, which might happen when they're pulled over, they might lose their ability to communicate," said Montgomery County Police Officer Tara Bond.

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) has teamed up with Pathfinders for Autism for years to host these events. More than 70 people participated in the mock traffic stops on Tuesday. Officials said the response has been remarkable and has given both officers and drivers a chance to practice and prevent confusion in the future.

"Communication can be a very big challenge. Just learning how to lighten the situation and slow things down; talking about what's important; things that might be making them nervous or scared," said Amy Stoughton with Montgomery County Police's Autism, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Alzheimer's and Dementia Unit.

MCPD is one of the first police departments in the country to do these types of mock traffic stop events for those with developmental disabilities.

"I found this event when I was a police officer on patrol," Stoughton said. "It was helpful for individuals pulled over by a police officer, but as an officer, actually doing the traffic stops, it was very helpful for me to learn what it would be like to pull someone over who has special needs."

Under the recently passed Eric's Law in Maryland, drivers can add a blue butterfly to their license to let first responders know that they have a non-apparent disability.