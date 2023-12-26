Missing woman Sarah Hughes last seen leaving Shady Grove Hospital

Have you seen Sarah Hughes?

The 51-year-old has been gone since Friday, Dec. 22, and police are concerned for her safety.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department believe Hughes was last seen leaving Shady Grove Hospital on Medical Center Drive in Rockville.

She's described as having blue eyes and blonde hair; weighs about 140 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information regarding Ms. Hughes' whereabouts is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department.

Check out the flayer MCPD released below: