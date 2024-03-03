Have you seen Luz Avila Lopez?

The 15-year-old, who goes by "Leila," went missing on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The Fairfax County Police Department is urgently seeking information from the public to locate her.

Leila was last seen on surveillance video leaving Herndon High School at dismissal time.

Strangely, detectives say she did not board the school bus to return home. She was wearing a distinctive outfit at the time: a white jacket, gray sweatpants, black socks, and flip-flops, as depicted in the photo provided by her family.

The family is deeply concerned for Leila's safety, prompting the Fairfax County Police Department to escalate efforts to locate the missing teenager.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Leila's whereabouts to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2233. Every piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial in reuniting Leila with her family and ensuring her well-being.