Missing sisters last seen 2 years ago in Pennsylvania may be in DC region, family says

Missing sisters who were last seen with their mother two years ago in Pennsylvania may be in the D.C. region.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released age-progressed images of 9-year-old Hanna Lee and 7-year-old Skye Rex.

The siblings were last seen on March 17, 2020 with their mother Lashada Lee.

Hanna Lee (l) Skye Rex (r) (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Family members believe Lashada fled with the girls after their father won custody of them in court. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says a felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for Lashada in June 2020.

Anyone with information should contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131.