A pair of teenagers from Montgomery County went missing on Halloween night, and now police are asking for help finding them.

Ashley Portillo Rivera was last seen in Gaithersburg around 9:30 p.m. near the Cider Mill Apartments on Lost Knife Road. The 13-year-old has brown eyes, and black hair, and is described as 5-foot-5, 125 pounds.

Photo via Montgomery County Police Department

Hiyab Weldhamont has also been missing since Tuesday night. Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department believe the 14-year-old was last seen in downtown Silver Spring in the 900 block of Thayer Avenue. The person who reported her missing said they last saw Hiyab at 9 p.m.

Hiyab has brown eyes, and black hair and weighs about 125 pounds. Her height is listed at 5-foot-5.

Photo via Montgomery County Police Department

If you've seen Hiyab or Ashley, Montgomery County Police's Special Victims Investigations Division would like for you to contact them at (301) 279-8000.