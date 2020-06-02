Missing man last seen Monday in Northwest DC; may be in need of medication

Authorities are asking for help in their search for a man missing from the District. Officers say 76-year-old Carlos Balbuena was last seen in the 3300 block of 14th Street in Northwest on Monday, June 1 around 9 a.m.

Carlos Balbuena (DC Police)

Police say Balbuena is 5-feet-1-inch tall, 138 pounds with brown eyes and short, gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark, navy blue coat, blue jeans, black boots and black frame glasses. Officials say he may be in need of medication.

Anyone with nformation is asked to call 202-576-6768 or 202-727-9099.