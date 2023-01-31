Expand / Collapse search

Missing Fairfax County 17-year-old, 9-month old son found safe

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated February 2, 2023 12:50PM
Fairfax County
FOX 5 DC
PHOTO: Fairfax County Police

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A missing 17-year-old girl and her 9-month-old son from Fairfax County have been found safe, according to police.

Delmy Ordonez Mendez, 17, and her 9-month-old son were reported missing on Monday around 11:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Vista Dr in Falls Church.

On Thursday, police announced that the 17-year-old and her son had been found safe.

Police did not provide further details on their disappearance.