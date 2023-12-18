Missing 3-year-old girl from New York City could be in Virginia: police

A toddler reported missing from New York City could be in Virginia, authorities said.

Virginia State Police issued a Missing Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the New York City Police Department for 3-year-old Kadence France early Monday morning.

Kadence France (l) Randalae Rhodes (r) (Virginia State Police)

Authorities say France was last seen Saturday wearing a pink jacket, winter cap with pom poms, black leggings, and black Ugg boots. She is about 3-feet-tall, weighs 35 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say France was last seen with 26-year-old Randalae Rhodes who was possibly driving a blue Honda Accord with unknown license plates. Rhodes is described by police as 5-feet-6-inches-tall, 240 pounds with brown eyes.

"This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," Virginia State Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York City Police Department at 718-981-2714 or Virginia State Police online at vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts.