D.C. police seek the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Diana Buruca was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of 16th St., Northwest. She was wearing a blue sweater, pink skirt and blue jeans.

Buruca is 5 foot 1 and considered critically missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.