Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Southeast DC

A 14-year-old girl went missing from Southeast, D.C. one week ago, and now police are asking the public to help find her.

Saki Snead was last seen in the 1300 block of Savannah's Place, Southeast on Monday, Oct. 10. D.C. police said she wasn't reported missing until five days later.

Authorities described the teen as a 5-foot-5 Black girl who weighs 130 pounds. She has red/black long braids and brown eyes.

On Monday, a 13-year-old girl who had been missing since September was reported found by police and a 14-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend was also located.

Snead's case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department's Family Services Division. Anyone with information about Snead's disappearance is asked to call 202-727-9099.