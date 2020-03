article

Police seek the public's help in finding a missing girl last seen Saturday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

13-year-old Amoni Gomes was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace Southeast.

She is 5 foot 5 with black hair and brown eyes. Police did not know what she was wearing before she went missing.

Anyone with informaiton on Gomes' whereabouts is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.