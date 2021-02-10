Missing 13-year-old girl from Woodbridge was last seen Monday in Alexandria area, police say

Authorities are asking for help in their search for a 13-year-old girl missing from Prince Williams County.

Michelle Nicole Marin Parada (Prince William County Police)

Officers say Michelle Nicole Marin Parada left her home on East Longview Drive in the Woodbridge area on February 7 and traveled to the Alexandria area. She was last seen leaving Manigold Court in Alexandria on February 8 at around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators say she is considered endangered, is believed to missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in the company of an adult male.

Michelle is described as a 13-year-old Hispanic female, 5-feet-3-inches tall, 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with green pajama pants and carrying a pink backpack.5

Anyone with information is asked to call police.