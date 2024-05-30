Minneapolis police officer killed in mass shooting, gunman also dead

Three people, including a Minneapolis police officer and the suspected gunman, are dead after a mass shooting in the city on Thursday.

According to officials, the shooting happened at an apartment building on Thursday afternoon along Blaisdell Avenue near 22nd Street and left six people shot, including two police officers and four civilians.

Among the dead were a Minneapolis police officer, one civilian, and the suspected gunman.

The suspect and a police officer exchanged gunfire, injuring the officer and killing the suspect, authorities said.

One civilian is currently in "grave" condition after being shot. A firefighter was also injured in the shooting. Law enforcement believes an innocent bystander was shot as well, and is in critical condition.

Authorities say the gunman and the people inside the apartment are believed to be acquainted with each other. Authorities also say they believe they know who the suspect is.

Fallen officer identified as Jamal Mitchell

In a late-night news conference, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey identified the officer killed as Officer Jamal Mitchell.

"We will honor his sacrifice, we will remember his name, we will never forget what he did for the people of our city," said Mayor Frey.

FOX 9 previously reported on Officer Mitchell in 2023 when, just days on the job, Mitchell ran into a burning home to rescue an elderly couple.

Minneapolis police officer was ambushed

Authorities say Officer Mitchell responded to a 911 call for a shooting along Blaisdell Avenue on Thursday afternoon when he was shot.

The original call for a shooting at an apartment on Blaisdell Avenue. When Mitchell got to the scene, he found people injured and got out of his car. As he was attempting to provide medical assistance to the victims, he was ambushed by the gunman, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

A massive police response

First responders blocked off a wide area around the shooting scene Thursday afternoon after shots were fired. FOX 9 crews saw a massive police response, including dozens of squads, SWAT vehicles, and ambulances on Blaisdell Avenue.

As of 8:30 p.m., city officials said there was no ongoing threat to the public after the shooting, but they are asking residents to avoid the area as the investigation continues. Gov. Tim Walz says the Minnesota State Patrol is helping local police with the situation. ATF agents are also assisting with the situation.

Procession for the fallen officer

Away from the scene, first responders also gathered at Hennepin County Medical Center where the two officers were transported.

Many of those law enforcement officers joined a procession that left the hospital shortly before 10 p.m., escorting Officer Mitchell's body to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Past line-of-duty deaths for Minneapolis police

Officer Mitchell's death marks the first line-of-duty death for Minneapolis police since 2002 when Officer Melissa Schmidt was killed.

Officer Schmidt was also killed on Blaisdell Avenue while responding to a report of a woman with a gun at a public housing complex.

Minneapolis PD Chief Brian O'Hara with Officer Jamal Mitchell in 2023.

Minneapolis PD chief reacts to killing

In a late-night news conference, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara addressed the shooting of Jamal Mitchell.

Along with remembering Mitchell, an officer O'Hara himself swore in, O'Hara called for action to protect the lives of law enforcement officers.

"I knew Jamal. I had the distinct honor of swearing in Jamal as a Minneapolis police officer. Shortly after hitting the street, I commended and honored him for running into a burning house in the 5th Precinct to rescue an elderly couple. He loved the job, he loved the MPD, and he was faithful to the oath he swore unto his death," O'Hara said in a statement.

Watch the full news conference below.

Here's O'Hara's full statement on the shooting:

"There are not words to appropriately describe this tragedy. It’s the worst call a police chief can receive - one of your our killed in the line of duty.

"Like everyone, every police officer has a story; every officer has hopes and dreams. Sadly, Officer Jamal Mitchell’s hopes and dreams ended with his life on Thursday.

"Jamal was just 36 years old, a father, son, fiancée, friend, and a member of the MPD since 2022.

"I am angry and deeply hurt by such a senseless and violent attack on Minneapolis’ Finest.

"I knew Jamal. I had the distinct honor of swearing in Jamal as a Minneapolis police officer. Shortly after hitting the street, I commended and honored him for running into a burning house in the 5th Precinct to rescue an elderly couple. He loved the job, he loved the MPD, and he was faithful to the oath he swore unto his death.

"Jamal was engaged to be married. Jamal died a hero, and like police officers in Minneapolis standing behind me here and everywhere, he was one of the few who have the courage to stand up and answer the call every single day. He died doing what we asked him to do for the rest of us.

"Jamal died doing what society asks all police officers to do. He did his job, and he was loyal to his oath until his death. There is no more honorable service one can provide.

"Investigators are working hard to determine the exact circumstances of how he was killed. We know he answered the call of a double shooting in the Whittier neighborhood. While rendering aid to an injured male, the injured male pulled a gun and assassinated Officer Mitchell and continued to shoot him after he fell to the ground. Arriving officers transported Officer Mitchell to Hennepin Healthcare where he later died.

"Responding officers exchanged gunfire with that gunman.

"A second MPD officer was injured and was treated and released from the hospital.

"One civilian was also killed, and two others were injured in this incident. The suspect is also deceased.

"More details will emerge in the coming days and weeks, but I am asking residents of Minneapolis and Minnesota to keep Jamal’s friends and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. He had a fiancé with big plans - and a full life ahead.

"As tragic as this is, I know we are not alone in Minneapolis. We know that attacks on police officers are on the rise across our country, and Jamal just happened to be the latest victim of this senseless and troubling trend. It’s become too easy and to attack our police, and it needs to stop.

"This profession is different. As police officers, we know dying in the line of duty is always a possibility but the harsh reality hurts very deeply when it happens.

"Today is a very sad day for the Minneapolis Police Department and I ask that you remember the dangers police officers are willing to face and the price they sometimes have to pay.

"Most importantly, I ask that you keep Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell and his family in your prayers."