Minneapolis mass shooting: What we know so far

Three people were killed, including a Minneapolis police officer, a civilian and the gunman, in a mass shooting in Minneapolis that left others injured on Thursday. Here's what we know so far.

What happened?

This all started just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, when Minneapolis police were called to an apartment on Blaisdell Avenue South for a report of a shooting. While en route, an officer stopped to help what appeared to be a possible victim. That's when police Officer Jamal Mitchell was shot in what authorities describe as an ambush.

Mitchell stopped to provide aid to a man who appeared to be a victim but the man instead shot him, authorities said. Mitchell, 36, later died at the hospital.

"What I can tell you is that Officer Mitchell was attempting to assist the individual that shot him," Evans said at a press conference.

A second officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who died at the scene. That officer was also shot but was treated at the hospital and was released, according to O'Hara.

"Investigators are working hard to determine the exact circumstances of how he was killed," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in a statement. "We know he answered the call of a double shooting in the Whittier neighborhood. While rendering aid to an injured male, the injured male pulled a gun and assassinated Officer Mitchell and continued to shoot him after he fell to the ground. Arriving officers transported Officer Mitchell to Hennepin Healthcare where he later died."

A person in an apartment building was also killed, and three others were injured, including a Minneapolis firefighter.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the person shot and killed inside the apartment as Osman Said Jimale, a 32-year-old man from Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is leading what it is calling a complex investigation between two separate crime scenes. The BCA is expected to release more information on the shooting in the coming days.

Who is Jamal Mitchell?

Jamal Mitchell had been with the Minneapolis Police Department since 2022, and was sworn in by Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. In a late-night news conference, O'Hara remembered Mitchell fondly, saying, "I knew Jamal. I had the distinct honor of swearing in Jamal as a Minneapolis police officer. Shortly after hitting the street, I commended and honored him for running into a burning house in the 5th Precinct to rescue an elderly couple. He loved the job, he loved the MPD, and he was faithful to the oath he swore unto his death."

FOX 9 previously reported on Officer Mitchell's heroic actions in 2023 when, just days on the job, he ran into the burning home to rescue the couple.

Mitchell, who was 36, was engaged to be married and had a son.

"Jamal died a hero, and like police officers in Minneapolis standing behind me here and everywhere, he was one of the few who have the courage to stand up and answer the call every single day. He died doing what we asked him to do for the rest of us," O'Hara said. "Jamal died doing what society asks all police officers to do. He did his job, and he was loyal to his oath until his death. There is no more honorable service one can provide."

Officer Mitchell's death marks the first line-of-duty death for Minneapolis police since 2002 when Officer Melissa Schmidt was killed. Officer Schmidt was also killed on Blaisdell Avenue while responding to a report of a woman with a gun at a public housing complex.

Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS) and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officer Association (MPPOA) have teamed up to collect donations for Mitchell's family.

You can donate through the LELS Benevolent Fund online here. You can also mail a check to: Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund, Attention: Officer Mitchell, 2700 Freeway Boulevard, Suite 700, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430.

Who is the civilian who was killed?

The civilian has not yet been identified publicly.

Who is the gunman?

The gunman hasn't yet been identified publicly by authorities, but they say they believe they know who the suspect is.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.