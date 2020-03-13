Military retiree who tested positive for coronavirus visited Joint Base Andrews medical facility

A military retiree who visited a medical treatment facility located on Joint Base Andrews has tested "presumptive positive" for coronavirus.

Officials say the retiree was seeking care at Joint Base Andrews Malcom Grow Clinic on March 11.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

This person had cold-like symptoms and had recently traveled to South Korea and the Philippines, officials say. They are self-quarantined at home in Waldorf, Md.

"We are focused on the health of our base personnel and their families," said Col. Andrew Purath, the commander of the 11th Wing and Joint Base Andrews in a statement. "We will continue to mitigate the effects and potential spread of COVID-19 in coordination with our community and interagency partners."

Base leadership is monitoring the situation and is working with state and local departments on the matter.