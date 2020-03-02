Mike Bloomberg says he has no plans to leave primary race

Mike Bloomberg is not dropping out of the primary race, even as his former rivals end their campaigns and consolidate around Joe Biden.

Speaking at a canvass kickoff in Manassas, Virginia, the former New York mayor told the crowd in reference to his past mayoral elections, “I’ve won three elections so far. I don’t plan to start losing now!”

The billionaire will be on the ballot for the first time on Tuesday, when he’s competing for delegates in the 14 states and a U.S. territory that vote in the Super Tuesday primary. He has poured more than a half-billion dollars into the Super Tuesday states.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg delivers remarks during a campaign rally on Feb. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

He told the crowd that he had spoken to Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, both of whom exited the race within the last 24 hours. He said that he “wished them all the best” and that both of them “behaved themselves” and “represented their country and their states very well.”



Bloomberg added: "I felt sorry for them, but I’m in it to win it, and we are going to go out and we’re going to go get 'em."



The businessman spent Monday largely in Virginia, which votes Tuesday, but is already looking past this Tuesday’s primaries to next week. He plans to campaign in Florida, which votes March 17.

