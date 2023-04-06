Michigan family shocked by first baby girl born in 130 years

For the first time in over 130 years, a Michigan family has welcomed a baby girl.

Little Audrey Clark is a unicorn unlike any other. She was born on St. Patrick's Day to Andrew and Carolyn Clark and will have an incredible story to tell for the rest of her life as she's the first girl born to the Clark family since the late 1800s.

"I have two older brothers and they both have boys. My dad had three boys and his dad had three boys and my great-great-grandfather had two boys and then my great-great-great grandfather, he had five children and the last one that was born in 1885 was a girl," Andrew said.

The Clark family of west Michigan didn't think they would break the streak, especially since their firstborn was a boy.

"We just assumed we're going to have another boy because, obviously, history showed itself with Cameron," Carolyn said.

When they decided to expand their family, they had to find out before the baby was born.

"We were just like, 'I have to know'. We, once again, just assumed it was a boy. But you know it's always a 50-50 chance and you never know," Carolyn said.

At their gender reveal party, they didn't even know. But their cousin did and baked rainbow cookies with pink frosting in the middle.

"We were just all kind of shocked that it was actually pink on the inside," Carolyn said. "It was a very pleasant surprise but we were all just shocked and in disbelief.

Then the pink presents started pouring in.

"Our parents have just been spoiling her before she was even here - you know - buying all the bows and tutu's and outfits," Carolyn said. "She's got enough clothes that she doesn't have to wear the same outfit twice."

Big brother Cameron is smitten with his baby sister. He's generous with kisses and determined to her safe from bad guys.

"Yeah I'll punch those guys away," the 4-year-old said.

The boy is already protecting the precious baby girl - who is the rarest of jewels in the Clark family line of boys. And they couldn't be happier.

"We were very shocked that this unicorn emerged and made her debut," Carolyn said.

"I just thought history was going to continue and be a litter of boys but we are blessed and we're happy," Andrew said. "Our little rainbow baby born on a special rainbow day."