Michigan Capitol evacuated due to bomb threat hoax, closed Wednesday

Lawmakers and workers in Lansing were evacuated out of an abundance of caution on Wednesday due to a bomb threat that was emailed to the Capitol Commission.

According to Michigan State Police, a bomb threat was emailed into the general account for the Michigan State Capitol Commission. The details of the threat were not released by MSP, however, the agency said similar threats were made to other government agencies across the country.

The building was immediately evacuated when the threat was made and MSP Canine units were sent to the building to search.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Capitol will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Other states, including Georgia, Kentucky, and Connecticut were all among the capitols that were threatened.

Around 1:20 p.m., MSP said they swept the building and no threat had been found. The building will remain closed throughout the day.