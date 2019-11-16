Expand / Collapse search

Michelle Obama book signing in Northwest D.C. sells out hours after tickets go on sale

Published 
Michelle Obama
FOX 5 DC
article

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to guests at the Obama Foundation Summit at Illinois Institute of Technology on October 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Summit is an annual event hosted by the Obama Foundation. The 2019 theme is "Places Rev ( Scott Olson/Getty Images )

Expand

WASHINGTON -  If you want to go to Michelle Obama's book signing Monday in Northwest D.C. and don't already have a ticket, you might have to pull some strings.

Politics and Prose, 5015 Connecticut Ave. NW, says tickets to the highly-anticipated appearance by the former First Lady sold out just a few hours after going on sale Saturday morning.

Those interested were asked to buy a copy of Obama's memoir Saturday morning for admission to Monday's event. 

Politics and Prose has hosted acclaimed authors ranging from Margaret Atwood to Jia Tolentino, but is a smaller venue than Obama is used to. Her initial book tour for Becoming sold out stadiums including Capital One Arena. 

Monday's book signing is for the one-year anniversary of Becoming's release. 