Michelle Obama book signing in Northwest D.C. sells out hours after tickets go on sale

If you want to go to Michelle Obama's book signing Monday in Northwest D.C. and don't already have a ticket, you might have to pull some strings.

Politics and Prose, 5015 Connecticut Ave. NW, says tickets to the highly-anticipated appearance by the former First Lady sold out just a few hours after going on sale Saturday morning.

Those interested were asked to buy a copy of Obama's memoir Saturday morning for admission to Monday's event.

Politics and Prose has hosted acclaimed authors ranging from Margaret Atwood to Jia Tolentino, but is a smaller venue than Obama is used to. Her initial book tour for Becoming sold out stadiums including Capital One Arena.

Monday's book signing is for the one-year anniversary of Becoming's release.