Miami Beach banning alcohol sales after 6 p.m. this weekend amid violent spring break season

In Miami Beach, authorities say they've had enough with the violence during spring break and are limiting alcohol sales in certain areas this weekend where a curfew is in effect.

On Wednesday, city leaders ordered that "the sale or distribution of any alcoholic beverage(s) for off-premises consumption, with or without payment or consideration, therefore, shall be prohibited in the curfew area after 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, after 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022; and after 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022."

In addition, earlier this week, commissioners voted unanimously to set midnight to 6 a.m. curfew in the busy entertainment district. It will be in effect from Thursday night to Monday morning from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. This affects businesses from the area of 23rd Street and Dade Boulevard to the north to Government Cut to the south, reports WSVN.

Businesses in the area must close by midnight to give time for patrons to head home or to their hotels.

"You know, I’ve never had a curfew here before," said Jason Cortex, a visitor from New York, told WSVN, "never have been told what to do."

"I think that’s insane. We’re from New York City. We don’t like that stuff," said Artie Olivari, who is also visiting from New York.

The decision came after five people were injured in two separate shootings over the weekend and nine officers have been hurt since the spring break season started as they dealt with massive crowds and parties. The police department said the injuries were not serious and no officer was shot. However, it was enough for Miami Beach city officials to issue a state of emergency.

"What I saw this year made me look at it and almost cringe. You see that gunfire was almost 10 feet from an officer who was on an ATV, to dive off the ATV and get behind it, because he didn’t know where the gunfire was coming from. That’s a problem," said Miami Beach Police Chief Richard M. Clements. "We have to do something."