Metro's Orange, Silver, Green Lines undergoing major construction this summer

Metro's Orange, Silver and Green Lines will be undergoing major construction this summer, resulting in station closures and travel alternatives.

Starting Friday, May 12, Metro will begin a four-part construction effort focusing on system maintenance and modernization, including rail replacement, fiber optic cable installation and improved station facilities.

This major construction will result in rolling service impacts on the Orange, Silver and Green lines over the summer months. Free shuttle bus service will be available for customers during all station closures. Customers are advised to plan extra time for their travel.

Here are the stations that will be impacted and travel alternatives you can take:

Cheverly - Minnesota Ave: May 12 - 21

Metro will complete structural work and waterproofing on the canopies at the Minnesota Ave, Deanwood and Cheverly stations on the Orange Line. To avoid station closures, trains will operate on a single track during the work.

Rail Service

Weekday rush hour (6-9 a.m., 3-6 p.m.)

Trains will single track between Stadium-Armory and Cheverly.

Orange Line trains every 12 minutes between Vienna and Stadium-Armory.

Orange Line trains every 24 minutes between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton.

Orange Line+ trains every 24 minutes between Stadium-Armory and Downtown Largo.

All other times of the day and weekends

Orange Line trains every 20 minutes between Vienna and New Carrollton.

In the downtown core area, customers will continue to find service at stations served by multiple lines.

Trains will arrive at stations every 4 minutes between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory during rush hours (6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.) every 5-6 minutes all other times

Trains will arrive every 4 minutes during between L’Enfant Plaza and Mt Vernon Sq trains during rush hours (6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.) and every 5-6 minutes all other times.

Between Stadium-Armory and Largo, served by the Blue, Silver and Orange+(rush hours only) lines, trains will arrive at stations during rush hours (6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.) every 5-6 minutes, every 7-8 minutes all other times.

Vienna - Ballston-MU: June 3 - 25

Metro will replace the original 40-year-old steel rail between Ballston-MU and Vienna stations. Crews will also install fiber-optic cables during this shutdown.

Vienna, Dunn Loring, West Falls Church and East Falls Church stations will be closed during this time.

Shuttle Service

Free local, express, and limited-stop shuttles will be available.

Orange Line Shuttle: Local service between Vienna, Dunn Loring, West Falls Church, East Falls Church, and Ballston-MU stations.

Local service between McLean, East Falls, Church, and Ballston-MU stations.

Every 5 minutes during rush hours. (6- 9 a.m., 3-7 p.m.)

Orange Line Express: Express service between Vienna and Rosslyn stations.

Service every 5 minutes during rush hours. (6-9 a.m., 3-7 p.m.)

Service every 10 minutes during non-rush hours. (9 a.m. - 3 p.m., 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.)

Silver Line Limited: Limited-stop service between Washington Dulles International Airport, McLean, and Rosslyn.

Service every 5 minutes during rush hours. (6-9 a.m., 3-7 p.m.)

Service every 10 minutes during non-rush hours. (9 a.m. - 3: p.m., 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.)

Rail Service

Weekday rush hour (6-9 a.m., 3-7 p.m.)

Orange and Silver line trains every 12 minutes each between Ballston-MU and New Carrollton/Downtown Largo.

Trains will operate every 6 minutes where the Orange and Silver Lines overlap from Ballston to Stadium-Armory.

Silver Line trains every 8 minutes between Ashburn and McLean.

All other times of the day and weekends

Orange Line trains every 15 minutes between Ballston-MU and New Carrollton.

Silver Line trains every 15 minutes between Ballston-MU and Downtown Largo.

Silver Line trains every 8 minutes between Ashburn and McLean. (Every 10 minutes after 9:30 p.m.)

In the downtown core area, customers will continue to find frequent service at stations served by multiple lines.

Trains will arrive every 4-5 minutes between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory.

Trains will arrive every 4 minutes between L'Enfant Plaza and Mt Vernon Sq.

Between Ballston and Rosslyn trains will arrive every 6-7.5 minutes.

Vienna - West Falls Church: June 26 - July 16

Crews will continue rail replacement and fiber-optic installation between Vienna and West Falls Church only.

Vienna and Dunn Loring stations will be closed during this time.

Shuttle Service

Orange Line Shuttle: Local service between Vienna, Dunn Loring, and West Falls Church during Metrorail operating hours.

Service every 5-10 minutes on weekdays.

Service every 10 minutes on weekends.

Rail Service

Daytime and weekends

Orange Line trains every 12 minutes between West Falls Church and New Carrollton.

Late night (after 9:30 p.m.)

Orange Line trains every 15 minutes between West Falls Church and New Carrollton.

In the downtown core area, customers will continue to find frequent service at stations served by multiple lines.

Trains will arrive at stations every 4 minutes between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory.

Trains will arrive every 4 minutes between L'Enfant Plaza and Mt Vernon Sq.

Between East Falls Church and Rosslyn, trains will arrive every 6 minutes.

Greenbelt - Georgia Ave-Petworth: July 22-23

Fort Totten will not have Green Line service during this time. West Hyattsville, Hyattsville Crossing, ollege Park-U of Md and Greenbelt stations will be closed.

Shuttle Service

Green Line Shuttle

Local service every 10 minutes between Greenbelt, College Park, Hyattsville Crossing, West Hyattsville, and Fort Totten.

Greenbelt-Georgia Ave Limited

Limited-stop service every 8 minutes between Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md, Fort Totten, and Georgia Ave-Petworth.

Hyattsville Crossing-Georgia Ave Limited

Limited-stop service every 8 minutes between Hyattsville Crossing, West Hyattsville, Fort Totten, and Georgia Ave-Petworth.

Rail Service

Red Line service, which connects to the Yellow and Green lines at Gallery Place, will remain open at Fort Totten.

Greenbelt - Fort Totten: July 24 - Sept. 4

This shutdown will focus on installing fiber-optic cables to improve rail network technologies.

While Green Line customers in this location experienced a recent summer shutdown for station improvements, the installation of fiberoptics was unable to be addressed at that time due to the use of the tracks to move equipment.

West Hyattsville, Hyattsville Crossing, College Park-U of Md and Greenbelt stations will be closed during this time.

Shuttle Service

Green Line Shuttle

Local service every 8-10 minutes between Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md, Hyattsville Crossing, and West Hyattsville.

Greenbelt-Fort Totten Limited

Limited-stop service every 5-10 minutes between Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md, and Fort Totten.

Hyattsville Crossing-Fort Totten Limited

Limited-stop service every 5-10 minutes between Hyattsville Crossing, West Hyattsville, and Fort Totten.

Rail Service

Daytime and weekends

Green Line trains every 8 minutes between Fort Totten and Branch Ave.

Late night (after 9:30 p.m.)

Green Line trains every 8 minutes between Fort Totten and Branch Ave.

Customers will continue to have normal or near normal service outside of the work zones. Between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory and between L’Enfant Plaza and Mt Vernon Sq trains will arrive at stations every 4-6 minutes all day.