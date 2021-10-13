Metro train service suspended, shuttle buses in place along parts of Blue Line following derailment

Rail service remains suspended along parts of Metro's Blue Line Wednesday morning as the investigation into a derailment continues.

Transit officials say there will be no rail service between the Rosslyn and Pentagon stations. Free shuttle buses will replace trains between the Rosslyn, Arlington Cemetery, and Pentagon stations.

Blue Line service will operate between Franconia-Springfield and Mt. Vernon Square stations only.

BLUE LINE SERVICE SUSPENDED DUE TO METRO TRAIN DERAILMENT; 1 PERSON INJURED

Orange Line service will operate normally between Vienna and New Carrollton stations, and Silver Line service will operate normally between Wiehle-Reston East and Largo Town Center stations.

Officials received a report of a disabled Blue Line train around 4:53 p.m. in the tunnel between Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations.

Upon inspection, it was determined that the train has partially derailed.

Fire Department and Metro personnel responded to the scene. One patient was transported from the scene to an area hospital in stable condition.