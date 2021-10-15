Metro train service back to normal; investigation into Tuesday’s derailment continues

Metro officials say rail service is back to normal Friday following a train derailment earlier this week.

The derailment caused several days of delays along parts of the transit system's Blue Line.

Officials received a report of a disabled Blue Line train around 4:53 p.m. Tuesday in the tunnel between Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations. Upon inspection, it was determined that the train has partially derailed.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and transported one patient to an area hospital.

Officials say normal service will resume on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines Friday with intermittent delays possible.