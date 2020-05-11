Metro to unveil plans to reopen transit system to full service

Metro is beginning to lay out plans on how the transit system will return to full service.

In an op-ed in the Washington Post, Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld says he anticipates a phased recovery plan to take place over the next year.

Wiedefeld stressed employee and customer safety and says Metro will support guidelines from regional leaders in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Wiedefeld said when regional leaders move into phase one of their reopening plans, trains will begin to run every 20 minutes. He said Metro will reopen the first and eight trains and buses will operate on Sunday routes and schedules.

The general manager said the reopening of stations, increased train frequency and additional bus routes will continue into the summer and fall. Wiedefeld said new products for cleaning trains, buses and stations will continue to be tested.

Wiedefeld also said the federal government would need to stagger the return of their workers to help Metro’s reopening plan.

