Metro to reduce service on Blue, Orange, and Silver lines from every 15 minutes to every 25 minutes

Metro announced Monday that train service on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines will be reduced from every 15 minutes to every 25 minutes after transit system officials say Washington Metrorail Safety Commission directives sidelined more than 50 certified rail operators and stalled railcar return plans.

The change will begin Tuesday, Jan. 17 and will last through most of the week.

Officials say the move is required to comply with directives received at 4:30 p.m. Friday evening from the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission. No Red and Green line service impacts are expected.

Metro says it has filed formal petitions for reconsideration of WMSC directives that remove certified operators from service and that stalls the previously agreed upon 7000-series Return to Service plan.

"Safety is an absolute core value of Metro; however, we are exasperated with directives that are not based on risk analysis or facts," said Chair Paul C. Smedberg in a statement. "The Board has tremendous confidence in the job our General Manager and his team of operations and safety professionals are doing, as evidenced by significant improvements we have seen in safe and reliable rail service."

Metro’s current rail operator training program requires 17 weeks of combined classroom and on-the-job training for student operators with an instructor in the cab ("stick time"), for at least 38 hours, Metro officials say.

There is no industry standard but the transit agency says a sampling of their peer transit agencies suggests an average of 10 weeks combined classroom and on-the-job training for rail student operators - making Metro’s requirements about 60 percent longer than their peers.

"This action presumes that operators who have been recently certified are unfit for service," said Metro Chief of Safety and Readiness Theresa M. Impastato in a statement. "To be clear, every operator is required to have 38 hours of instructor-supervised time in the cab, and to pass an independent exam for certification. I want to assure our customers that every rail operator has met these requirements."

In another directive Metro said was received Friday, WMSC halted the October Return to Service agreement, which permitted Metro to put more trains in service for customers.

The directive denied Metro the ability to move to the next phase in the 7000-series railcar Return to Service plan even though Metro satisfied all the conditions in the plan, and has no documented 7K wheel movement since May 2022.

"While we fundamentally disagree with the WMSC’s directives, we will comply, as I will not put our customers in the middle of a bureaucratic process that fundamentally does not enhance their safety," General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke said in a statement. "This arbitrary decision is especially frustrating considering that Metro is prepared to increase service on multiple lines over the next month, which is only possible with more 7K trains. Unfortunately, despite the incredible efforts of the Metro team, our customers should expect the current service levels for the foreseeable future."

Metro has provided a link to the directives and petitions online.