Metro to hold emergency board meeting on safety

Metro officials are set to hold an emergency board executive meeting on Sunday, according to an official release.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said in a release Sunday morning that the board is set to discuss, "safety and security matters when premature release would compromise public safety."

The release did not provide further details on the topic of the meeting.

The news comes after Metrorail Safety Commission sent a letter to WMATA detailing issues with the transit system's safety and train operator training requirements.

It is unclear if the meeting is connected to that letter.

The meeting will be closed to the public. It is set to be held at 3 p.m.

