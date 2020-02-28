Metro to close 4 Red Line stations for weekend work

Metro will close four Red Lines stations over the weekend for service work.

The Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen and Silver Spring will; be closed Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1.

Regular weekend service is expected at the transit system’s other stations.

METRO SERVICE SUMMARY:

-Red Line trains operate every 6-8 minutes between Shady Grove and Takoma.



-Due to MTA Purple Line integration, free shuttle buses replace Red Line trains between Fort Totten and Glenmont.

- Between Fort Totten, Silver Spring, Forest Glen, Wheaton and Glenmont.This shuttle will NOT stop at Takoma.

- Between Takoma and Silver Spring only.

- Customers traveling to stations beyond Silver Spring must exit at Fort Totten.

- Free shuttle buses will operate on two routes;



- Silver Spring, Forest Glen, Wheaton and Glenmont stations will be closed.